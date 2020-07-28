Today’s Headlines

  • The Black experience of cycling is more than civil rights and tragedy (Bicycling)
  • Even before electrification, Caltrain is reducing GHGs (Progressive Railroading)
  • Stockton Mayor Tubbs is learning, and teaching, a lot about Universal Basic Income (Smart Cities Dive)
  • British docs to begin prescribing bike riding, so bike supply has to be worked out (BBC)
  • Urban planning is a tool for white supremacy (The Conversation)
  • Politico says telecommuting will kill the city
    • But maybe it will “expand opportunity” (Bloomberg)
  • The rich are buying houses while the poor – and not so poor – are facing eviction (Washington Post)
  • How we talk about housing – a commodity? a basic right? – matters (ShelterForce)
  • How Google is spending its promised $1 billion for housing (Fast Company)
  • Another Sacramento bus driver tests positive (Sacramento Bee)
  • COVID and transit (Government Technology)
  • Will COVID change the course of urbanism? (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF