Today’s Headlines

SF sees a “significant uptick” in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities recently (Hoodline)

Public transit is the hero, not the villain (World Bank)

Five things Congress can do to save transit (T4America)

Assembly figures out voting-at-a-distance as legislation deadlines near (SF Chronicle)

More on Caltrans freight plan (The Trucker)

Latinx leaders offer a blueprint for equitable recovery (Sacramento Bee)

Long Beach Transit gets some federal relief money (Long Beach Post)

What Tuolomne County spends its share of gas tax revenue on (My Motherlode)

Musk’s Boring Company tunnel is pretty useless – and boring (Curbed)

Trump repeals fair housing rule (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF