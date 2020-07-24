Today’s Headlines

  • SF sees a “significant uptick” in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities recently (Hoodline)
  • Public transit is the hero, not the villain (World Bank)
  • Five things Congress can do to save transit (T4America)
  • Assembly figures out voting-at-a-distance as legislation deadlines near (SF Chronicle)
  • More on Caltrans freight plan (The Trucker)
  • Latinx leaders offer a blueprint for equitable recovery (Sacramento Bee)
  • Long Beach Transit gets some federal relief money (Long Beach Post)
  • What Tuolomne County spends its share of gas tax revenue on (My Motherlode)
  • Musk’s Boring Company tunnel is pretty useless – and boring (Curbed)
  • Trump repeals fair housing rule (LA Times)

