Today’s Headlines
- SF sees a “significant uptick” in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities recently (Hoodline)
- Public transit is the hero, not the villain (World Bank)
- Five things Congress can do to save transit (T4America)
- Assembly figures out voting-at-a-distance as legislation deadlines near (SF Chronicle)
- More on Caltrans freight plan (The Trucker)
- Latinx leaders offer a blueprint for equitable recovery (Sacramento Bee)
- Long Beach Transit gets some federal relief money (Long Beach Post)
- What Tuolomne County spends its share of gas tax revenue on (My Motherlode)
- Musk’s Boring Company tunnel is pretty useless – and boring (Curbed)
- Trump repeals fair housing rule (LA Times)
