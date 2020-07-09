Today’s Headlines
- Existing highways are absurd boondoggles, not just new ones (U.S. PIRG)
- Hey, America, stop building roads (New York Times)
- AC Transit may cut bus service after 71% drop in ridership (Berkeleyside)
- Culver CityBus to get $6.6m from CARES Act (CBS)
- BART is eliminating paper tickets, station by station (SF Examiner)
- The case for street vendors (The Conversation)
- Why do bicyclists love green lanes? (Greater Greater Washington)
- How Berkeley could remove cops from traffic stops (NY Times)
- Pew: Only 3% of Americans moved due to COVID (Route Fifty)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF