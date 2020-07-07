Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans adopts action plan to increase walking and biking (SCV News)
- Muni expects to lose many bus lines permanently (SF Chronicle)
- Is it safe to get back on the bus? Transit agencies are figuring it out (SF Chronicle)
- Riders are worried (World Economic Forum)
- How to make a bike-friendly city (Popular Science)
- Caltrans adds solar-powered charging stations along central coast highway (Transportation Today)
- Three key takeaways from House Climate Crisis Action plan (NRDC)
- Bay Area backyard cottages are booming, with a boost from COVID (SF Chronicle)
- At least roadkill is decreasing (The Atlantic)
- Uber, which has never made a profit, buys Postmates with lots of… stock (Bloomberg)
- Lyft’s driverless cars are back on the road in Palo Alto (Digital Trends)
- San Diego company plans an autonomous freight network (Vox)
