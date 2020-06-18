Today’s Headlines

  • How to end anti-blackness in cities (Curbed)
  • Bicycles transformed the world (National Geographic)
  • Study: Skateboarding improves mental health, fosters community and resilience (Pullias Center)
  • Uber partners with Marin on “on-demand transit” as it sheds its scooters and bikes (Tech Crunch)
  • Coronavirus hospitalizations going up in some areas of CA (LA Times)
  • One in 13 San Francisco tenants broke their leases (SF Chronicle)
  • Trump’s “Opportunity Zones” only helping real estate developers, not communities (NY Times)
  • Santa Monica to pilot voluntary zero-emissions delivery zone (Smart Cities Dive)
  • As oil prices crashed, idled tankers off L.A. coast spewed tons of pollution, GHGs over city (National Geographic)

