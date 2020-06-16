Today’s Headlines

Kids are hungry (SF Chronicle)

In historic first, (some) LA City Councilmembers listen to BLM on reimagining public safety (LA Times)

The bike as a symbol of freedom (Planetizen)

Bicycles will have a new place in city life (Fortune)

CPUC ruling gives Uber, Lyft until July 1 to comply on employee designations (CoMotion News)

CA weighs diesel regulations (Inside Climate News)

More T4America analysis on House transportation bill

Proposals for clean transportation project (STEP) grants from CARB due by end of August (NGT News)

US DOT is relying on self-driving vehicle developers to voluntarily share their data… like that’ll happen (The Verge)

The high cost of low-price energy: a cap-and-trade explainer and critique (Energy at Haas)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF