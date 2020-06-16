Today’s Headlines
- Kids are hungry (SF Chronicle)
- In historic first, (some) LA City Councilmembers listen to BLM on reimagining public safety (LA Times)
- The bike as a symbol of freedom (Planetizen)
- Bicycles will have a new place in city life (Fortune)
- CPUC ruling gives Uber, Lyft until July 1 to comply on employee designations (CoMotion News)
- CA weighs diesel regulations (Inside Climate News)
- More T4America analysis on House transportation bill
- Proposals for clean transportation project (STEP) grants from CARB due by end of August (NGT News)
- US DOT is relying on self-driving vehicle developers to voluntarily share their data… like that’ll happen (The Verge)
- The high cost of low-price energy: a cap-and-trade explainer and critique (Energy at Haas)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF