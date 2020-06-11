Today’s Headlines
- Why we must talk about race when we talk about bicycling (Bicycling)
- CPUC says: yeah, Uber & Lyft – your drivers are employees (NBC)
- State bill would bar evictions for nonpayment of rent during pandemic (SF Chronicle)
- CA judicial council puts off vote to suspend COVID-related evictions (KCRA)
- Data: Bay Area residents pushed stay-at-home orders to the limit (East Bay Times)
- Musk’s tunnel gets the go-ahead because … it would cost less?!? (Construction Dive)
- LAPD’s use of batons and other weapons against unarmed protesters violated their own rules (LA Times)
- No, people are not asking for “community policing” (LA Times)
- SF Police Chief says he’s open to defunding the police – partly (SF Chronicle)
- But the police union has other ideas
- Berkeley to get slow streets (Berkeleyside)
