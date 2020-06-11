Today’s Headlines

  • Why we must talk about race when we talk about bicycling (Bicycling)
  • CPUC says: yeah, Uber & Lyft – your drivers are employees (NBC)
  • State bill would bar evictions for nonpayment of rent during pandemic (SF Chronicle)
  • CA judicial council puts off vote to suspend COVID-related evictions (KCRA)
  • Data: Bay Area residents pushed stay-at-home orders to the limit (East Bay Times)
  • Musk’s tunnel gets the go-ahead because … it would cost less?!? (Construction Dive)
  • LAPD’s use of batons and other weapons against unarmed protesters violated their own rules (LA Times)
  • No, people are not asking for “community policing” (LA Times)
  • SF Police Chief says he’s open to defunding the police – partly (SF Chronicle)
  • But the police union has other ideas
  • Berkeley to get slow streets (Berkeleyside)

