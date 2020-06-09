Today’s Headlines
- Battle for public space plays out in Trump’s backyard (CityLab)
- Everybody’s painting the slogans (but is everybody willing to change?) (Washington Post)
- ACLU sues LA over scooter collection data (The Verge, L.A. Biz)
- School reopening – and school bus – guidelines being worked out (School Transportation News)
- Public comment period for e-bike rules on federal lands is ending (Bicycle Retailer)
- Trump weakens environmental rules (The Verge)
- Transportation for America analyzes the House transportation bill
- COVID’s role in the protests (Governing)
