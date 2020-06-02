Today’s Headlines

  • Instead of listening to protestor demands to end police brutality, police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets (SF Chronicle, Patch)
  • The violence experienced by black Americans is an every day occurrence (Grist)
  • City planners cannot just ignore it (Planetizen)
  • One Oakland protest was organized by high school students (EdSource)
  • Cars are weapons (Vox)
    • and closing freeways is a tactic (Fox5)
  • Transit agencies leave people stranded (LA Times)
  • The looming concern: protests and coronavirus (Sacramento Bee)
  • Rural counties don’t want to shut down but tourism isn’t coming (LA Times)
  • Rents are finally dropping (SF Chronicle)

