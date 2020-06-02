Today’s Headlines
- Instead of listening to protestor demands to end police brutality, police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets (SF Chronicle, Patch)
- and cities impose curfews (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
- The violence experienced by black Americans is an every day occurrence (Grist)
- City planners cannot just ignore it (Planetizen)
- One Oakland protest was organized by high school students (EdSource)
- Cars are weapons (Vox)
- and closing freeways is a tactic (Fox5)
- Transit agencies leave people stranded (LA Times)
- which is not a good idea (Human Transit)
- The looming concern: protests and coronavirus (Sacramento Bee)
- Rural counties don’t want to shut down but tourism isn’t coming (LA Times)
- Rents are finally dropping (SF Chronicle)
- but it won’t help much (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF