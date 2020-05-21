Today’s Headlines

Take a walk. Ride your bike. Join Streetsblog California’s virtual Walk- or Bike-athon Fundraiser during May. Half of all proceeds go to California food banks. Share a picture and tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog. Donate here.

  • Ten years of CicLAvia (The Planning Report)
  • How California can lead the nation during COVID-19: Change transportation funding (ClimatePlan)
  • Recent health and equity shifts that should be kept (California Health Report)
  • If everyone wore masks, we could stop the spread of coronavirus (Daily Cal)
  • But we can’t see people’s smiles anymore (SF Chronicle)
  • Traffic is down, and air pollution too, but not as much (NPR)
  • How Yosemite might reopen sounds familiar: day-use reservations, restrictions on car traffic (SF Chronicle)
  • Lyft has a temporary bike-share monopoly in San Francisco (Examiner)
  • California will require Uber, Lyft to use electric cars (Green Car Reports)
  • BART extension to San Jose – phase 1 – set to open in June. Finally (Mass Transit)
  • Self-driving – er, remote-controlled – scooters are on the ground (The Verge)
  • Six ways to make streets safer for pedestrians (The City Fix)
  • Adjustments coming to gig-worker law: musicians, freelancers, coaches would be exempt (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF