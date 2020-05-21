Today’s Headlines
Take a walk. Ride your bike. Join Streetsblog California’s virtual Walk- or Bike-athon Fundraiser during May. Half of all proceeds go to California food banks. Share a picture and tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog. Donate here.
- Ten years of CicLAvia (The Planning Report)
- How California can lead the nation during COVID-19: Change transportation funding (ClimatePlan)
- Recent health and equity shifts that should be kept (California Health Report)
- If everyone wore masks, we could stop the spread of coronavirus (Daily Cal)
- But we can’t see people’s smiles anymore (SF Chronicle)
- Traffic is down, and air pollution too, but not as much (NPR)
- And even that may not last (Capitol Weekly)
- How Yosemite might reopen sounds familiar: day-use reservations, restrictions on car traffic (SF Chronicle)
- Lyft has a temporary bike-share monopoly in San Francisco (Examiner)
- California will require Uber, Lyft to use electric cars (Green Car Reports)
- BART extension to San Jose – phase 1 – set to open in June. Finally (Mass Transit)
- Self-driving – er, remote-controlled – scooters are on the ground (The Verge)
- Six ways to make streets safer for pedestrians (The City Fix)
- Adjustments coming to gig-worker law: musicians, freelancers, coaches would be exempt (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF