Today’s Headlines
- Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition maps out local, family-friendly, safe-distance walk and bike routes (New Times SLO)
- Lime to acquire Uber’s Jump bikes and scooters (The Verge)
- Speculation on how commuting will change now (ABC7)
- Can the air stay clean? Yes, if state takes climate goals seriously (CapRadio)
- Amtrak will require passengers to wear masks (NPR)
- States are reopening, ignoring minimal federal guidelines on coronavirus status (Riverbender.com)
- Outdoor dining areas–using parking spots, sidewalks–might help (Wired,
SF Chronicle)
- Yup, the first thing the Assembly does post-lockdown is attempt to curtail High-Speed Rail (LA Daily News)
- Long-time opponents of S.B. 743 sue, claiming accounting for induced travel is “discriminatory” (GV Wire)
