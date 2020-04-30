Today’s Headlines

  • What will happen on May 1? Tenants and landlords grapple with lack of rent money (Berkeleyside)
  • Coronavirus is affecting the census count (CalMatters)
  • The daily lives of four homeless Californians during the pandemic (CalMatters)
  • SF Supervisors want “safe” places for homeless to pitch tents, park cars – and keep a distance (SF Chronicle)
  • How to reopen transit (CNN, Washington Post)
  • New data show higher death toll from COVID than previously understood (LA Times)
  • Even without counting those, the official count of Americans dead from COVID surpasses those who died in the Vietnam War (LA Times)
  • Claim of driver dumping masks on freeway; CHP says: Don’t pick them up! (Mercury News)
  • Modoc County first to drop shelter-in-place order (SF Chronicle)
  • Lyft, like Uber, lays off a chunk of its workforce (The Verge)

