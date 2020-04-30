Today’s Headlines
- What will happen on May 1? Tenants and landlords grapple with lack of rent money (Berkeleyside)
- Coronavirus is affecting the census count (CalMatters)
- The daily lives of four homeless Californians during the pandemic (CalMatters)
- SF Supervisors want “safe” places for homeless to pitch tents, park cars – and keep a distance (SF Chronicle)
- How to reopen transit (CNN, Washington Post)
- New data show higher death toll from COVID than previously understood (LA Times)
- Even without counting those, the official count of Americans dead from COVID surpasses those who died in the Vietnam War (LA Times)
- Claim of driver dumping masks on freeway; CHP says: Don’t pick them up! (Mercury News)
- Modoc County first to drop shelter-in-place order (SF Chronicle)
- Lyft, like Uber, lays off a chunk of its workforce (The Verge)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF