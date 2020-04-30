Today’s Headlines

What will happen on May 1? Tenants and landlords grapple with lack of rent money (Berkeleyside)

Coronavirus is affecting the census count (CalMatters)

The daily lives of four homeless Californians during the pandemic (CalMatters)

SF Supervisors want “safe” places for homeless to pitch tents, park cars – and keep a distance (SF Chronicle)

How to reopen transit (CNN, Washington Post)

New data show higher death toll from COVID than previously understood (LA Times)

Even without counting those, the official count of Americans dead from COVID surpasses those who died in the Vietnam War (LA Times)

Claim of driver dumping masks on freeway; CHP says: Don’t pick them up! (Mercury News)

Modoc County first to drop shelter-in-place order (SF Chronicle)

Lyft, like Uber, lays off a chunk of its workforce (The Verge)

