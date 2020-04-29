Today’s Headlines
- Uncertain future for Bay Area transit (GovTech)
- SFMTA’s “Radical Resilience” (Transit Center)
- When bicycles aren’t just for commuting or recreating (The Hindu)
- What’s going on with scooters? (Smart Cities Dive)
- Uber is shrinking (SF Chronicle)
- Pandemic brought an end to boom in carbon offsets (E&E News)
- West Oakland environmental justice leaders discuss changes in the neighborhood (KQED)
- The pandemic could “strain timelines and budgets” on road projects (Marin Independent Journal)
- Listening to the city (Places)
