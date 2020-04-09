Today’s Headlines
- Protecting transit workers is a matter of racial justice (Transit Center)
- Cities take advantage of quiet streets to speed up road and transit fixes (CityLab, New York Times)
- Supervisor: Keep S.F.’s Great Highway closed to cars (SF Examiner)
- Two federal bills put “access” at heart of transportation funding, policy (Transportation for America)
- Coronavirus outcomes in New York vs. Bay Area: speculation on reasons (Planetizen)
- and in Bay Area vs. Los Angeles (SF Chronicle)
- Governments using the pandemic as an excuse to hide from information requests (Nieman Lab)
- The EPA calls new non-enforcement “regulatory flexibility” and “enforcement discretion” (JD Supra)
- Cleaning up energy sources could help drive coronavirus recovery (Utility Dive)
- Airlines’ move to play the carbon market would affect planned clean energy investments (Yahoo Finance)
- EU has reduced emissions via carbon trading even with low carbon prices (Ars Technica)
- Real estate developers grapple with measuring, mitigating induced travel (JD Supra)
- CA emissions are down (UAH)
- Street vendors who can’t stop working (Kaiser Health News)
