  • Protecting transit workers is a matter of racial justice (Transit Center)
  • Cities take advantage of quiet streets to speed up road and transit fixes (CityLab, New York Times)
  • Supervisor: Keep S.F.’s Great Highway closed to cars (SF Examiner)
  • Two federal bills put “access” at heart of transportation funding, policy (Transportation for America)
  • Coronavirus outcomes in New York vs. Bay Area: speculation on reasons (Planetizen)
  • Governments using the pandemic as an excuse to hide from information requests (Nieman Lab)
  • The EPA calls new non-enforcement “regulatory flexibility” and “enforcement discretion” (JD Supra)
  • Cleaning up energy sources could help drive coronavirus recovery (Utility Dive)
  • Airlines’ move to play the carbon market would affect planned clean energy investments (Yahoo Finance)
  • EU has reduced emissions via carbon trading even with low carbon prices (Ars Technica)
  • Real estate developers grapple with measuring, mitigating induced travel (JD Supra)
  • CA emissions are down (UAH)
  • Street vendors who can’t stop working (Kaiser Health News)

