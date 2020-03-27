Today’s Headlines

  • The fox is in the henhouse
    • EPA suspends enforcement of environmental laws, using coronavirus as an excuse. (The Hill, New York Times)
    • Big real estate, special interests get bonuses in stimulus package’s fine print (NY Times, LA Times)
  • Kern residents sue San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District for exempting local oil refineries from measuring emissions (Bakersfield.com)
  • Uber sues to keep the data it collects out of the hands of its regulators (LA Times)
  • CPUC approves weak target for reducing power-plant emissions (LA Times)
  • CA virus cases are ramping up (LA Times)
  • As ridership plummets, BART considers more service cuts (SF Chronicle)
  • Health officials say enforcement of lockdowns is necessary (Capitol Weekly)
  • List of jobs that are considered “essential” (My Motherlode)
  • Construction industry stays open (CapRadio)
  • L.A. County issues new quarantine order (LA Times)
  • Falling demand means the world will soon run out of space to store oil being produced (Transport Topics)
  • How do you shelter at home when you have no home? (New Yorker)

