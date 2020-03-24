Today’s Headlines
- Leaders may be “too busy fighting fires” to engage with needed reforms (Pedestrian Observations)
- Amtrak cuts pay for top management (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- 80% of the people infected in L.A. County are between 18 and 65 (LA Times)
- Open spaces are closing because people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune, SF Chronicle)
- Now is the time to open streets by closing them to cars (The Verge)
- “Little Free Libraries” are filling with food, soap, toilet paper (SF Chronicle)
- California risks going seriously off course on climate this week (Utility Dive, CalMatters)
- Trump did not give CA everything it requested, including broader access to food stamps, unemployment benefits (SF Chronicle)
- Community groups alarmed after L.A. city council cancels all meetings; pending actions included eviction restrictions, sick leave rules (LA Times)
- Bicycling, and bike repair, is essential (League of American Bicyclists)
- Make sure statewide measures acknowledge that (California Bicycle Coalition)
- Business at bike shops is steady: report from Milwaukee (Journal Sentinel) and Washington (Spokesman-Review)
- CA is in uncharted economic territory (Lost Coast Outpost)
- But, gee, the air is clear (Sacramento Bee)
