Today’s Headlines

  • How car-free streets can combat loneliness (US News)
  • Working towards standard e-bike regulation across states (Bicycle Retailer)
  • E.P.A. updates plans to limit science used in environmental rules (NY Times)
  • Let’s fulfill the vision of high-speed rail (SF Chronicle)
  • San Jose, San Francisco explore tenant protections in face of coronavirus work cancellations (CityLab)
  • U.S. House of Reps readies an economic stimulus bill (LA Times)
  • L.A. public transit in the age of coronavirus (LAist)
  • National Bike Summit 2020 cancelled (League of American Bicyclists)
  • Traffic eases as tech workers stay home (NY Times)
  • Former engineer suggests “green roofs” to clean air over freeways, ’cause you can’t stop building them (San Diego Reader)
  • Oregon governor skips walk-out Republicans, issues executive order on climate change (OPB)

