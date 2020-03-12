Today’s Headlines
- How car-free streets can combat loneliness (US News)
- Working towards standard e-bike regulation across states (Bicycle Retailer)
- E.P.A. updates plans to limit science used in environmental rules (NY Times)
- Let’s fulfill the vision of high-speed rail (SF Chronicle)
- San Jose, San Francisco explore tenant protections in face of coronavirus work cancellations (CityLab)
- U.S. House of Reps readies an economic stimulus bill (LA Times)
- L.A. public transit in the age of coronavirus (LAist)
- National Bike Summit 2020 cancelled (League of American Bicyclists)
- Traffic eases as tech workers stay home (NY Times)
- Former engineer suggests “green roofs” to clean air over freeways, ’cause you can’t stop building them (San Diego Reader)
- Oregon governor skips walk-out Republicans, issues executive order on climate change (OPB)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF