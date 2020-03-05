Today’s Headlines
- Hold onto your hats, the election isn’t over yet (Politico)
- Cheap and boring transportation solutions are effective (CityLab)
- Are Uber and Lyft increasing traffic deaths? (Human Transit)
- Better access to parks of all kinds can get people to care about the planet (Huffington Post)
- Just a few minutes outside can bring big health benefits (Inverse)
- Can bicycling help address inequity in health? (CityMetric)
- L.A. Metro will study toll lanes on 405 (JDSupra)
- S.F. MTA approves quick fixes to improve transit (Mass Transit)
- U.S. House of Reps passes act to allow building higher density in single-family zones (Smart Cities Dive)
