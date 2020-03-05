Today’s Headlines

  • Hold onto your hats, the election isn’t over yet (Politico)
  • Cheap and boring transportation solutions are effective (CityLab)
  • Are Uber and Lyft increasing traffic deaths? (Human Transit)
  • Better access to parks of all kinds can get people to care about the planet (Huffington Post)
  • Just a few minutes outside can bring big health benefits (Inverse)
  • Can bicycling help address inequity in health? (CityMetric)
  • L.A. Metro will study toll lanes on 405 (JDSupra)
  • S.F. MTA approves quick fixes to improve transit (Mass Transit)
  • U.S. House of Reps passes act to allow building higher density in single-family zones (Smart Cities Dive)

