Today’s Headlines

If you haven’t already voted, here’s yet one more reminder that today’s the day to do it.

CA election results may take a while (LA Times)

Change is inevitable for gig law A.B. 5, but what form that takes is up in the air (LA Times)

Transportation policy explained in three short posts (Medium)

Your bike commute could generate power (Hackaday)

A Trump appointee has been inserting climate denialism into scientific studies (NY Times)

Tech could be used to make cities more liveable, but surveillance and money are too tempting (Fast Company)

Navajo Nation, L.A. partner to replace coal plant with clean renewable energy sources (Gizmodo)

Bay Area cooperative gets into the housing business (Next City)

13,000-unit housing development in Concord is on the verge of imploding (Mission Local)

Links between parking policy and equitable housing development are complicated (MX Strategies)

Santa Clara VTA provides land for homeless housing (Mass Transit)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF