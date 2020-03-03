Today’s Headlines
If you haven’t already voted, here’s yet one more reminder that today’s the day to do it.
- CA election results may take a while (LA Times)
- Change is inevitable for gig law A.B. 5, but what form that takes is up in the air (LA Times)
- Transportation policy explained in three short posts (Medium)
- Your bike commute could generate power (Hackaday)
- A Trump appointee has been inserting climate denialism into scientific studies (NY Times)
- Tech could be used to make cities more liveable, but surveillance and money are too tempting (Fast Company)
- Navajo Nation, L.A. partner to replace coal plant with clean renewable energy sources (Gizmodo)
- Bay Area cooperative gets into the housing business (Next City)
- 13,000-unit housing development in Concord is on the verge of imploding (Mission Local)
- Links between parking policy and equitable housing development are complicated (MX Strategies)
- Santa Clara VTA provides land for homeless housing (Mass Transit)
