Today’s Headlines
- Study: The more expensive the car, the more likely the driver
is a jerkwon’t yield to pedestrians (Nevada Current)
- Early results from car-free Market Street: Buses faster, bicyclists safer, cars on nearby streets a skosh slower (SF Examiner)
- LAPD says bike crashes went down a little last year–especially where protected bike lanes were installed (Crosstown)
- Stockton approves pedestrian crossings near transit stops, schools (Record.net)
- Bill could create bus-only lane on Oakland Bay Bridge (SF Examiner)
- Alameda County holds contest to get students (teachers? parents?) using transit, carpools (Patch)
- Cities are figuring out how to deal with those darn scooters (Slate)
- How to do coordinated transit planning (Pedestrian Observations)
- The biggest polluters in the U.S. (CityLab)
