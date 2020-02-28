Today’s Headlines

Study: The more expensive the car, the more likely the driver is a jerk won’t yield to pedestrians (Nevada Current)

won’t yield to pedestrians (Nevada Current) Early results from car-free Market Street: Buses faster, bicyclists safer, cars on nearby streets a skosh slower (SF Examiner)

LAPD says bike crashes went down a little last year–especially where protected bike lanes were installed (Crosstown)

Stockton approves pedestrian crossings near transit stops, schools (Record.net)

Bill could create bus-only lane on Oakland Bay Bridge (SF Examiner)

Alameda County holds contest to get students (teachers? parents?) using transit, carpools (Patch)

Cities are figuring out how to deal with those darn scooters (Slate)

How to do coordinated transit planning (Pedestrian Observations)

The biggest polluters in the U.S. (CityLab)

