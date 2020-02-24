Today’s Headlines

LA considers giving transit riders priority at LAX security lines (Smart Cities Dive)

The Inland Empire’s solution to danger, annoyance of drivers checking out neighborhood holiday display: ban pedestrians (Daily Bulletin)

South Pasadena seeks members for two new commissions: Mobility and Public Works (Patch)

Uber and Lyft create traffic, congestion; why do cities let them? (LA Times) L.A., at least, is fighting back (CityLab)

State bill would make Highway 37 a toll road to pay for protection from sea level rise (Mercury News)

Train station in Carlsbad gets major upgrades (Patch)

County committee opposes creation of new authority to extend Gold Line to Ontario airport (Redlands Community News)

We need better transportation options, not more roads and lanes (Washington Post)

How I stole my bike back (Salon)

