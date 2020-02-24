Today’s Headlines
- LA considers giving transit riders priority at LAX security lines (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Inland Empire’s solution to danger, annoyance of drivers checking out neighborhood holiday display: ban pedestrians (Daily Bulletin)
- South Pasadena seeks members for two new commissions: Mobility and Public Works (Patch)
- Uber and Lyft create traffic, congestion; why do cities let them? (LA Times)
- L.A., at least, is fighting back (CityLab)
- State bill would make Highway 37 a toll road to pay for protection from sea level rise (Mercury News)
- Train station in Carlsbad gets major upgrades (Patch)
- County committee opposes creation of new authority to extend Gold Line to Ontario airport (Redlands Community News)
- We need better transportation options, not more roads and lanes (Washington Post)
- How I stole my bike back (Salon)
