Today’s Headlines

California adopts first air pollution measures targeting local emissions in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)

Special interests–oil and gas industry, realtors, car dealers–are spending big to get the CA legislators they want (CalMatters)

What to know before buying an e-bike (Curbed)

Why do Americans think zero road deaths is an impossible goal? (Strong Towns)

The people who created the housing crisis want us to believe they can solve it (The Nation)

Who are Bay Area NIMBYs, and what do they want? (Curbed)

Cities fighting climate change are contributing to “green gentrification” (Wired)

Hi, carmakers Daimler, Volvo, Jaguar! It’s time to take a stand on fuel economy (Forbes)

Southern California Edison’s vision for carbon neutrality doesn’t include natural gas (Green Tech Media)

