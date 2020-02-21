Today’s Headlines
- California adopts first air pollution measures targeting local emissions in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Special interests–oil and gas industry, realtors, car dealers–are spending big to get the CA legislators they want (CalMatters)
- What to know before buying an e-bike (Curbed)
- Why do Americans think zero road deaths is an impossible goal? (Strong Towns)
- The people who created the housing crisis want us to believe they can solve it (The Nation)
- Who are Bay Area NIMBYs, and what do they want? (Curbed)
- Cities fighting climate change are contributing to “green gentrification” (Wired)
- Hi, carmakers Daimler, Volvo, Jaguar! It’s time to take a stand on fuel economy (Forbes)
- Southern California Edison’s vision for carbon neutrality doesn’t include natural gas (Green Tech Media)
