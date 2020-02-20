Today’s Headlines

New state bill inspired by Moms4Housing would reduce empty homes, protect tenants (SF Chronicle)

Trump is a comedian, bashing high speed rail and CA policies on water, homelessness for laughs (Politico, LA Times)

Study: People in Los Angeles believe they are safer in cars than on transit, but they’re not (USC)

LA considers its own housing bill that would increase density only in areas already zoned for density (LA Times)

L.A. Metro’s system revamp may eliminate limited stop lines (Curbed)

Video: End the silence on traffic violence (Families for Safe Streets)

The transportation plans of presidential candidates (Transportation 4 America)

Trump rhetoric vs reality on transportation spending (CityLab)

Vicious cycle: As houses became expensive investments, homeowners fought new development to protect their investment (Time)

Rich cities are getting richer, but not bigger (NY Times)

