- New state bill inspired by Moms4Housing would reduce empty homes, protect tenants (SF Chronicle)
- Trump is a comedian, bashing high speed rail and CA policies on water, homelessness for laughs (Politico, LA Times)
- Study: People in Los Angeles believe they are safer in cars than on transit, but they’re not (USC)
- LA considers its own housing bill that would increase density only in areas already zoned for density (LA Times)
- L.A. Metro’s system revamp may eliminate limited stop lines (Curbed)
- Video: End the silence on traffic violence (Families for Safe Streets)
- The transportation plans of presidential candidates (Transportation 4 America)
- Trump rhetoric vs reality on transportation spending (CityLab)
- Vicious cycle: As houses became expensive investments, homeowners fought new development to protect their investment (Time)
- Rich cities are getting richer, but not bigger (NY Times)
