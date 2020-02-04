Today’s Headlines

  • Presidential candidates weigh in on CA emission standards (Desert Sun)
  • Opinion: CA needs massive investment in clean transportation (CalMatters)
  • Initiative to expand rent control in CA will be on November ballot (AP)
  • Australian police get it right: After crash, urge drivers to be more careful (The Courier)
  • Could Valencia Street be the next to go car-free? (Curbed)
  • The “latest trend” in transit is between Uber and a bus (GovTech)
  • Owning a car makes you fatter (MinnPost)
  • Creating a DIY traffic jam on Google Maps (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF