Today’s Headlines

  • CA Cap and Trade Paying for Improvements in Fresno’s Disadvantaged Communities (Fresno Bee)
  • Traffic Worse, Transit Ridership Down (EastBayTimes)
  • Why ACT-LA Currently Opposes State Transit-Housing-Density Bill S.B. 50
  • Newsom Volunteers for San Diego Homeless Count (Union-Tribune)
  • CHP Blames Road Rage for Majority of Traffic Deaths in Southland (ABC7)
  • Highway Safety Laws Aren’t Keeping Young Drivers Safe (SacBee)
  • Riverside County Looking to Freight Rail to Reduce Truck Traffic (Press-Enterprise)
  • Bike Park Opens in Sweetwater (Union-Tribune)

