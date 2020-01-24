Today’s Headlines

CA Cap and Trade Paying for Improvements in Fresno’s Disadvantaged Communities (Fresno Bee)

Traffic Worse, Transit Ridership Down (EastBayTimes)

Why ACT-LA Currently Opposes State Transit-Housing-Density Bill S.B. 50

Newsom Volunteers for San Diego Homeless Count (Union-Tribune)

CHP Blames Road Rage for Majority of Traffic Deaths in Southland (ABC7)

Highway Safety Laws Aren’t Keeping Young Drivers Safe (SacBee)

Riverside County Looking to Freight Rail to Reduce Truck Traffic (Press-Enterprise)

Bike Park Opens in Sweetwater (Union-Tribune)

More California Headlines at Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog San Francisco