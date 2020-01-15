Today’s Headlines

  • San Luis Obispo, facing shortage of school bus drivers, hikes fares to lower ridership (Tribune)
  • Should public transit be free? (NY Times)
  • Critics say federal AV policy is reminiscent of hands-off approach that led to problems with aircraft (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Uber calls on Congress to work on pedestrian, bicycle safety (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Why it’s so hard to cut emissions from trucks, buses (Pew Trusts)
  • Study: Cities worldwide continue to develop via sprawl, disconnected streets (Science Daily)
  • Mapping land use in the U.S. (Visual Capitalist)
  • E-commerce increases emissions by 30%, traffic congestion too (Smart Cities World)
  • Redlined neighborhoods more likely to be hotter, have fewer trees (NPR)
  • Becerra weighs in on legal battle over condo project in San Mateo (SF Chronicle)
  • Mothers 4 Housing are in jail, and house’s corporate owner is pleased (USA Today)

