Today’s Headlines
- San Luis Obispo, facing shortage of school bus drivers, hikes fares to lower ridership (Tribune)
- Should public transit be free? (NY Times)
- Critics say federal AV policy is reminiscent of hands-off approach that led to problems with aircraft (Smart Cities Dive)
- Uber calls on Congress to work on pedestrian, bicycle safety (Smart Cities Dive)
- Why it’s so hard to cut emissions from trucks, buses (Pew Trusts)
- Study: Cities worldwide continue to develop via sprawl, disconnected streets (Science Daily)
- Mapping land use in the U.S. (Visual Capitalist)
- E-commerce increases emissions by 30%, traffic congestion too (Smart Cities World)
- Redlined neighborhoods more likely to be hotter, have fewer trees (NPR)
- Becerra weighs in on legal battle over condo project in San Mateo (SF Chronicle)
- Mothers 4 Housing are in jail, and house’s corporate owner is pleased (USA Today)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF