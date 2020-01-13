Today’s Headlines

  • Can e-bikes REALLY replace cars? (SF Chronicle)
  • E-scooter injuries “soar” with rise in e-scooter trips (SF Chronicle)
  • SANDAG approves $90 million for Regional Bikeway Program (Del Mar Times)
  • CA attorney general, CARB accuse Moreno Valley of sidestepping CEQA to approve huge warehouse project (Press Enterprise)
  • Newsom’s budget includes “ambitious climate plan” (Capital Public Radio)
  • SF Exploratorium uses king tide to talk about effects of sea level rise (SF Chronicle)
  • Trump seeking to exempt some pipelines, highways from environmental review (LA Times)
  • LA taxis took a hit with Uber, Lyft (NY Times)
  • Customs rules that e-bikes are exempt from tariffs on Chinese imports (Bicycle Retailer)
  • How Oakland’s environmental justice movement transformed California’s regulatory culture on climate change (Green Biz)
  • Comment period on SCAG’s 25-year transportation plan now open (Champion News)
    • As is comment period for Riverside’s “traffic relief plan” (Patch)
  • Study: San Luis Obispo students still like to drive (Gov Tech)

