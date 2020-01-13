Today’s Headlines
- Can e-bikes REALLY replace cars? (SF Chronicle)
- E-scooter injuries “soar” with rise in e-scooter trips (SF Chronicle)
- SANDAG approves $90 million for Regional Bikeway Program (Del Mar Times)
- CA attorney general, CARB accuse Moreno Valley of sidestepping CEQA to approve huge warehouse project (Press Enterprise)
- Newsom’s budget includes “ambitious climate plan” (Capital Public Radio)
- SF Exploratorium uses king tide to talk about effects of sea level rise (SF Chronicle)
- Trump seeking to exempt some pipelines, highways from environmental review (LA Times)
- LA taxis took a hit with Uber, Lyft (NY Times)
- Customs rules that e-bikes are exempt from tariffs on Chinese imports (Bicycle Retailer)
- How Oakland’s environmental justice movement transformed California’s regulatory culture on climate change (Green Biz)
- Comment period on SCAG’s 25-year transportation plan now open (Champion News)
- As is comment period for Riverside’s “traffic relief plan” (Patch)
- Study: San Luis Obispo students still like to drive (Gov Tech)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF