Today’s Headlines

BART to deploy unarmed police officers (SF Chronicle)

Judge rules A.B. 5 doesn’t apply to truckers (LA Times, Transport Topics)

Noise is a serious health hazard–a lot of it from car traffic (El Pais)

Rupert Murdoch’s media empire continues to ignore science, deny climate change, and misinform the public (NY Times)

California budget includes $1 billion for “green loans” (CalMatters)

California has protections against Trump rollback of environmental rules (SF Chronicle)

