  • Welcome to 2020: Three pedestrians struck in San Francisco already (SF Chronicle)
  • Valencia, San Francisco’s “bike street,” sees more men biking than women (SF Examiner)
  • The way we talk about crashes is evolving (LAist)
  • Free returns for online shopping add up to a giant waste with huge environmental costs (Guardian)
    • And same-day deliveries are breaking cities (Fast Company)
  • Hollywood has some new buildings on what used to be parking lots: Before-and-after photos (Curbed)
    • Urban changes throughout the U.S., in satellite images (New York Times)
  • Tesla’s rogue autopilot feature raises concerns from safety experts (CBS)
    • Meanwhile, more Teslas are on the road (Wired)
  • Landowners earn millions for carbon emission savings that may not be happening (Technoea)

