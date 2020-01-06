Today’s Headlines
- Welcome to 2020: Three pedestrians struck in San Francisco already (SF Chronicle)
- Valencia, San Francisco’s “bike street,” sees more men biking than women (SF Examiner)
- The way we talk about crashes is evolving (LAist)
- Free returns for online shopping add up to a giant waste with huge environmental costs (Guardian)
- And same-day deliveries are breaking cities (Fast Company)
- Hollywood has some new buildings on what used to be parking lots: Before-and-after photos (Curbed)
- Urban changes throughout the U.S., in satellite images (New York Times)
- Tesla’s rogue autopilot feature raises concerns from safety experts (CBS)
- Meanwhile, more Teslas are on the road (Wired)
- Landowners earn millions for carbon emission savings that may not be happening (Technoea)
