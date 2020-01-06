Today’s Headlines

Welcome to 2020: Three pedestrians struck in San Francisco already (SF Chronicle)

Valencia, San Francisco’s “bike street,” sees more men biking than women (SF Examiner)

The way we talk about crashes is evolving (LAist)

Free returns for online shopping add up to a giant waste with huge environmental costs (Guardian) And same-day deliveries are breaking cities (Fast Company)

Hollywood has some new buildings on what used to be parking lots: Before-and-after photos (Curbed) Urban changes throughout the U.S., in satellite images (New York Times)

Tesla’s rogue autopilot feature raises concerns from safety experts (CBS) Meanwhile, more Teslas are on the road (Wired)

Landowners earn millions for carbon emission savings that may not be happening (Technoea)

