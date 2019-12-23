Today’s Headlines
Streetsblog California wishes all our readers a warm and happy holidays. We will have a very light publishing schedule for the next week. Stay safe!
- CA mayors, and elected officials ask Newsom: what’s your fossil fuel plan? (California Elected Officials)
- Electric bike sales will outpace EVs for the next few years at least (Planetizen)
- The giant carbon footprint of one-day shipping (CBS)
- The “Greta” Effect (Pedestrian Observations)
- Give students free transit (Whittier Daily News)
- US EPA: We aren’t picking a fight with California! (The Telegraph)
- Is the Trump administration squashing life-saving car safety tech? (Bicycling)
- Affordable housing is being built in areas that lock people into poverty (ProPublica)
- Southern California approves new clean-air plan (Air Quality Matters)
- LA Times columnist doubles down on skepticism of high speed rail
- Toll lanes are inevitable (The Union Journal)
- Lake County wants a transit hub (Record-Bee)
