Today’s Headlines
- People are upgrading bike lane “protection” with holiday decorations (Block Club Chicago)
- News media coverage of car crashes downplays the role of drivers (CityLab)
- Electric vehicles are not causing the decline in transportation revenue, and a fee on them won’t fix it (CalMatters)
- Electric trucks are critical, viable; Union of Concerned Scientists calls on ARB for a stronger rule than the one it will consider today (Yahoo! Finance)
- Autonomous freight trucks are on the road now (Popular Mechanics)
- Marin County readies its wish list for regional transportation sales tax measure (Mass Transit)
- Orange County considers toll lanes (LA Times)
- More hype about headphones that warn pedestrians they’re about to be run over (Fast Company)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF