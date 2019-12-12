Today’s Headlines

People are upgrading bike lane “protection” with holiday decorations (Block Club Chicago)

News media coverage of car crashes downplays the role of drivers (CityLab)

Electric vehicles are not causing the decline in transportation revenue, and a fee on them won’t fix it (CalMatters)

Electric trucks are critical, viable; Union of Concerned Scientists calls on ARB for a stronger rule than the one it will consider today (Yahoo! Finance)

Autonomous freight trucks are on the road now (Popular Mechanics)

Marin County readies its wish list for regional transportation sales tax measure (Mass Transit)

Orange County considers toll lanes (LA Times)

More hype about headphones that warn pedestrians they’re about to be run over (Fast Company)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF