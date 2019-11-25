Today’s Headlines
- Imagine fewer cars: CoMotion LA conference (Government Technology)
- Caltrans describes plans to widen I-80 between Davis, Sacramento (Davis Enterprise)
- Nevada wants California to help it expand a highway (Reno Gazette Journal)
- Freight trains are supposed to give passenger trains priority; when they don’t, Amtrak can’t sue (Transport Topics)
- LA County explores congestion pricing pilots (Government Technology)
- Campaign for zero traffic deaths faces political obstacles (CityLab)
- Honolulu’s “distracted walking” law has done nothing for pedestrian safety (Ka Leo)
- Cities need to innovate to reduce emissions, improve transportation (The Conversation)
- Study: racism in ride-hail (CityLab)
- Switch to renewable energy, and there’s no need to study carbon capture (Nation of Change)
- CA cities push back against greedy landlords (LA Times)
- Zillow sees more homes becoming available as boomers downsize, die (Zillow)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF