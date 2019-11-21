Today’s Headlines
- Santa Cruz Bicycles will give away $1 million for projects that improve mountain biking (Bicycle Retailer)
- Trail advocates sue U.S. Forest Service for allowing e-bikes on Tahoe trails (Bicycle Retailer)
- Palo Alto moves forward on bike bridge (Palo Alto Online)
- Tax credits for transit agencies who buy electric buses, maybe (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Newsom blocks pending fracking permits, plans to strengthen rules on oil extraction (LA Times)
- Homeless mothers take over a vacant house (Mercury News)
- Official federal count of S.F.’s homeless population is dwarfed by city database (Curbed)
- Learning from elsewhere:
- Could New York City eliminate free street parking? (NY Times)
- Boston employers are not helping get people out of cars (Commonwealth Magazine)
- Salt Lake City’s air is dangerously smoggy, and the city isn’t making changes (City Weekly)
