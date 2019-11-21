Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Cruz Bicycles will give away $1 million for projects that improve mountain biking (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Trail advocates sue U.S. Forest Service for allowing e-bikes on Tahoe trails (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Palo Alto moves forward on bike bridge (Palo Alto Online)
  • Tax credits for transit agencies who buy electric buses, maybe (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Newsom blocks pending fracking permits, plans to strengthen rules on oil extraction (LA Times)
  • Homeless mothers take over a vacant house (Mercury News)
  • Official federal count of S.F.’s homeless population is dwarfed by city database (Curbed)
  • Learning from elsewhere:
    • Could New York City eliminate free street parking? (NY Times)
    • Boston employers are not helping get people out of cars (Commonwealth Magazine)
    • Salt Lake City’s air is dangerously smoggy, and the city isn’t making changes (City Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF