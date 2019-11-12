Today’s Headlines
- Congressmember Blumenthal calls for Uber, Lyft to share date on risky drivers, start fingerprinting (Washington Post)
- The problem with one person on a national board having an outsize voice: Jumping on the “there oughtta be a bike helmet law” bandwagon (Autoblog, Hawaii Tribune, Davis Vanguard)
- Golly gee! In Copenhagen, people use bikes for everything car drivers do here! (NY Times)
- CA grants for affordable housing, bike and walk infrastructure (Patch)
- CalEPA talks about how to reduce reliance on fossil fuels this week in Bakersfield (Bakersfield.com)
- Build bike infrastructure now (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- How to reach U.S. net zero emissions: Decarbonize transportation (Forbes)
- CA says San Diego is undermining state’s climate plan (LA Times)
- What self-driving cars can’t see is a matter of life and death (Washington Post)
- Barcelona models a city designed by women (Arch Daily)
- Parking validation rewards driving–what if you don’t? (Streets.mn)
- What does transportation equity mean? (University of Toronto)
