- The pedestrian/bicyclist safety crisis is finally getting some attention in D.C. (McClatchy)
- National Transportation Safety Board looks at bike safety for the first time in almost 50 years (McClatchy)
- Automakers clash over California car efficiency rules (Capitol Weekly)
- Trump is using the environment to attack California – it’s not just auto standards (Inside Climate News)
- Carmel Valley residents want pedestrian safety fixes (Carmel Valley News)
- Cities are having second thoughts on Uber (The Verge)
- LAX won’t improve until LAX embraces mass transit (Curbed)
- Underwriters of municipal bonds are taking climate change into account (Bloomberg)
- This is what you have to do: Planners in Montgomery County will survey all streets for pedestrian safety issues (Greater Greater Washington)
- Apple offers money for housing, but that’s not the only thing needed (CityLab)
- A horse rode BART (SF Chronicle)
- Native Americans have managed the forests for hundreds of years (LA Times)
