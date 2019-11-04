Today’s Headlines

There’s one thing almost every fatal crash has in common – speed (T4America)

Public meeting on executive order to invest in alternatives to driving planned for Fresno (California Globe)

Big changes are coming to Sacramento’s grid (Patch)

Tour of California canceled for next year (Pasadena Now)

Solano County considers funding to widen I-80 with HOV lanes (Daily Republic)

SF considers a road diet on California Street (SF Examiner)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF