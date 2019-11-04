Today’s Headlines
- There’s one thing almost every fatal crash has in common – speed (T4America)
- Public meeting on executive order to invest in alternatives to driving planned for Fresno (California Globe)
- Big changes are coming to Sacramento’s grid (Patch)
- Tour of California canceled for next year (Pasadena Now)
- Solano County considers funding to widen I-80 with HOV lanes (Daily Republic)
- SF considers a road diet on California Street (SF Examiner)
