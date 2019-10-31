Talking Headways Podcast: Peering into the Future of Livable Communities

We’re back at the Rail~Volution conference in Vancouver for the closing Plenary. In this episode, GB Arrington moderates a panel with Minneapolis Council President Lisa Bender, Managing Director of the Transformation Alliance Odetta MacLeish White, and President and CEO of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Mac McCarthy. The panel discusses the legacy of Rail~Volution along with what is happening now in communities that are making change for the better. From addressing race and housing to climate emissions, this session shares lessons learned and the potential for more.