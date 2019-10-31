Talking Headways Podcast: Peering into the Future of Livable Communities

We’re back at the Rail~Volution conference in Vancouver for the closing Plenary. In this episode, GB Arrington moderates a panel with Minneapolis Council President Lisa Bender, Managing Director of the Transformation Alliance Odetta MacLeish White, and President and CEO of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Mac McCarthy. The panel discusses the legacy of Rail~Volution along with what is happening now in communities that are making change for the better. From addressing race and housing to climate emissions, this session shares lessons learned and the potential for more.

Talking Headways Podcast: A Tombstone for NEPA

By Jeff Wood |
This week we return to Rail~Volution for a talk with Diana Mendes, who leads the transit and rail practice at HNTB. Diana tells us about meeting the author of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), what needs to change about environmental planning, the early use of GIS, and the environmental planning process for the Lower Manhattan Recovery after 9/11.
Rail~Volution: All-Things-Rail Conference Comes to San Francisco

By Roger Rudick |
Some 1,200 planners, engineers, managers and transit journalists crowded into the San Francisco Hyatt Regency this week for the Rail~Volution conference. From the conference press release: The…conference brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss the relationship between public transit and land-use, examine best practices in transit-oriented development, and look at how to maintain diversity […]
Talking Headways Podcast: High-Speed Rail Lessons from France and Germany

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’re joined by Eric Eidlin, a community planner and sustainability lead at the Federal Transit Administration. Over the last few years Eric has also been studying high-speed rail in Germany and France as a fellow with the German Marshall Fund. He recently published a report, “Making the Most of High-Speed Rail in California: Lessons from France and Germany.” Eric […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Metro Areas — True Laboratories of Democracy

By Jeff Wood |
This week I’m joined by Bruce Katz, vice president of the Brookings Institution and founder of its Metropolitan Policy Program. We chat about devolution in Great Britain –the idea of moving power away from national bureaucracies and towards metropolitan governance — and the power of metropolitan areas around the world. There is much that America could learn from […]