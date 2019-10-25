Today’s Headlines

  • Red car pedestrian bridge taking shape over the L.A. River (The Eastsider)
  • San Diego starts test driving electric buses (KPBS)
  • L.A. adds umbrellas for shade (Curbed)
  • Drivers are killing people on foot and on bike at almost record rates (The Verge)
    • But car drivers are safer in their cages (Wired)
  • Ban SUVs (The Urbanist)
  • Action on climate change needed now (Capitol Weekly)
  • Copenhagen raises price of parking, based on emissions (Eltis)

