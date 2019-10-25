Today’s Headlines

Red car pedestrian bridge taking shape over the L.A. River (The Eastsider)

San Diego starts test driving electric buses (KPBS)

L.A. adds umbrellas for shade (Curbed)

Drivers are killing people on foot and on bike at almost record rates (The Verge) But car drivers are safer in their cages (Wired)

Ban SUVs (The Urbanist)

Action on climate change needed now (Capitol Weekly)

Copenhagen raises price of parking, based on emissions (Eltis)

