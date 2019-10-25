Today’s Headlines
- Red car pedestrian bridge taking shape over the L.A. River (The Eastsider)
- San Diego starts test driving electric buses (KPBS)
- L.A. adds umbrellas for shade (Curbed)
- Drivers are killing people on foot and on bike at almost record rates (The Verge)
- But car drivers are safer in their cages (Wired)
- Ban SUVs (The Urbanist)
- Action on climate change needed now (Capitol Weekly)
- Copenhagen raises price of parking, based on emissions (Eltis)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF