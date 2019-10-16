Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco votes to ban cars from Market Street (Curbed)
- The Bay Area needs regional governance reform, as well as funding, to build seamless transit (Medium)
- Some think self-driving scooters are worth the time and effort to develop (ABC7)
- Oh, and let’s get rid of the people who drive street sweepers, too (Nikkei Asian Review)
- LA Times readers clap back at “bait and switch” claim on gas taxes
- SB1 is a jackpot for some cities (Patch)
- LA Times tries to clear up confusion over what is happening on complete streets, executive order, and deprogrammed highway projects – but doesn’t
- Inside a homeless encampment, while it’s being torn down (NY Times)
- It needs a better name, but “flight shaming” movement is taking off (Berkeleyside)
