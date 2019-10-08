Today’s Headlines

Parents disagree with transportation “experts” on what makes a space safe for kids on bikes (Science Daily)

Hey, Media! Bike lanes are not “controversial.” Get with it already (Outside)

SUVs are deadly; should we ban them from cities? (The Guardian)

Meanwhile the FHWA wants to save us from the danger of rainbow crosswalks (NY Times)

Amsterdam is deploying a series of “car-mitigation strategies” (CityLab)

PG&E readies to shut off power across Northern California (SF Chronicle) Including almost the entire Bay Area (Curbed)

Waymo is mapping L.A. for future autonomous vehicle testing (CNBC)

Plans to widen highway 99 canceled, and there will be pushback (Visalia Times Delta)

The number of black homeless people is way out of proportion with their population (Comstock Magazine)

Reactions to weak statewide rent cap prove that landlords are not in it to provide housing (LA Times)

Marin County – and the Pacific Legal Foundation – may help the Supreme Court strike down inclusionary zoning (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF