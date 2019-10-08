Today’s Headlines
- Parents disagree with transportation “experts” on what makes a space safe for kids on bikes (Science Daily)
- Hey, Media! Bike lanes are not “controversial.” Get with it already (Outside)
- SUVs are deadly; should we ban them from cities? (The Guardian)
- Meanwhile the FHWA wants to save us from the danger of rainbow crosswalks (NY Times)
- Amsterdam is deploying a series of “car-mitigation strategies” (CityLab)
- PG&E readies to shut off power across Northern California (SF Chronicle)
- Including almost the entire Bay Area (Curbed)
- Waymo is mapping L.A. for future autonomous vehicle testing (CNBC)
- Plans to widen highway 99 canceled, and there will be pushback (Visalia Times Delta)
- The number of black homeless people is way out of proportion with their population (Comstock Magazine)
- Reactions to weak statewide rent cap prove that landlords are not in it to provide housing (LA Times)
- Marin County – and the Pacific Legal Foundation – may help the Supreme Court strike down inclusionary zoning (CityLab)
