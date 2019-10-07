Today’s Headlines
- Cars are death machines. Self-driving tech won’t change that (NY Times)
- Fears of autonomous vehicles may be focused on the wrong thing: Tesla’s untested experiments by untrained drivers are happening near you, now (The Drive)
- Here are the industry guidelines on autonomous vehicles, the closest thing there is to actual regulations (Roadshow)
- Bus-only lanes coming to LAX; oh, and ride-hail has to pick up farther out, like everyone else (LA Times)
- Plans for passenger rail on Dumbarton Bridge run into that old obstacle, Union Pacific (Green Caltrain)
- Try bicycle turnouts on two-lane roads (SF Chronicle)
- The back story on the death of the High Desert Corridor Freeway (LA Times)
- Goal to plant 90,000 trees in L.A. by 2021 (Grist)
- We were all played: more than a third of single family homes are owned by corporations (CityLab)
- The greening of Paris has cut car ownership, but the New York Times focuses on backlash
