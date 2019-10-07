Today’s Headlines

Cars are death machines. Self-driving tech won’t change that (NY Times)

Fears of autonomous vehicles may be focused on the wrong thing: Tesla’s untested experiments by untrained drivers are happening near you, now (The Drive)

Here are the industry guidelines on autonomous vehicles, the closest thing there is to actual regulations (Roadshow)

Bus-only lanes coming to LAX; oh, and ride-hail has to pick up farther out, like everyone else (LA Times)

Plans for passenger rail on Dumbarton Bridge run into that old obstacle, Union Pacific (Green Caltrain)

Try bicycle turnouts on two-lane roads (SF Chronicle)

The back story on the death of the High Desert Corridor Freeway (LA Times)

Goal to plant 90,000 trees in L.A. by 2021 (Grist)

We were all played: more than a third of single family homes are owned by corporations (CityLab)

The greening of Paris has cut car ownership, but the New York Times focuses on backlash

