Today’s Headlines
- Here comes the two-punch: Trump threatens CA highway funding because of bad air quality (Sacramento Bee)
- Jerry Brown announces joint China-California project to fight climate change (CALmatters)
- Where the presidential candidates stand on transportation (Curbed)
- Just switching to electric cars won’t save us (CityLab)
- Even in bike-friendly Portland, transportation emissions are rising (Bike Portland)
- Stop pretending highways are the answer to everything (Jalopnik)
- Startup will help cities manage scooter data (The Verge)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF