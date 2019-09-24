Today’s Headlines

Here comes the two-punch: Trump threatens CA highway funding because of bad air quality (Sacramento Bee)

Jerry Brown announces joint China-California project to fight climate change (CALmatters)

Where the presidential candidates stand on transportation (Curbed)

Just switching to electric cars won’t save us (CityLab)

Even in bike-friendly Portland, transportation emissions are rising (Bike Portland)

Stop pretending highways are the answer to everything (Jalopnik)

Startup will help cities manage scooter data (The Verge)

