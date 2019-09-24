Today’s Headlines

  • Here comes the two-punch: Trump threatens CA highway funding because of bad air quality (Sacramento Bee)
  • Jerry Brown announces joint China-California project to fight climate change (CALmatters)
  • Where the presidential candidates stand on transportation (Curbed)
  • Just switching to electric cars won’t save us (CityLab)
  • Even in bike-friendly Portland, transportation emissions are rising (Bike Portland)
  • Stop pretending highways are the answer to everything (Jalopnik)
  • Startup will help cities manage scooter data (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF