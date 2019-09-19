Today’s Headlines
- Teen bike riders arrested in Porterville a “traffic hazard,” say police; residents say they used excessive force (KGET)
- Lawyers doubt Trump has authority to revoke CA emissions waiver (KQED)
- White House should compromise with CA (Washington Post)
- Forest carbon offsets won’t solve climate or save forests, say advocates (Common Dreams)
- Governor signs A.B. 5 on employee classifications (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- Uber is already making changes around the country in response to pressure from California bill (Forbes)
- High Speed Rail Authority chooses a northern CA “preferred route” (Sacramento Bee)
- Senator Beall working on a plan to raise funds for HSR through San Jose (Business Journals)
- Blue Shield expands into transportation to access health care (Fierce Health Care)
- Transform Fresno begins installing solar (ABC30)
- Trump flies to SF, sees homeless, says he’ll cite for environmental violation (SF Chronicle, New York Times)
- Trump and California see different solutions to homelessness (NY Times)
- Rising rents cause hardship for half of U.S. renters (UCLA Anderson Review)
