Today’s Headlines
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Streetsblog San Francisco!
- More on new Caltrans director hire (Business Journals)
- An entire 11th grade class can get free L.A. Metro passes (LAist)
- In Marin, “concerns” about federal rule allowing e-bikes on trails (CBS)
- School districts are switching buses from diesel to . . . propane? (Capitol Weekly)
- Record price paid for apartment complex in Modesto reflects rising rents, housing shortage, very long commutes (Modesto Bee)
- After years of redlining and displacement, living on the street near where they grew up (LA Times)
- The underhanded tactics of big oil (Inside Climate News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF