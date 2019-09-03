Today’s Headlines
- CALmatters explains California’s fight over tailpipe emissions
- Slowing left turns, restricting right turns on red: SF considers deeper traffic calming (Curbed)
- Persistent myths about pedestrian crashes make safety harder to achieve (The Star)
- …and pedestrians on cell phones are not a huge problem (NY Daily News)
- OCTA student bus pass program expands to two more colleges (OC Breeze)
- E-bikes are allowed in national parks (Electrek)
- but not on every trail (SF Chronicle)
- CA High Speed Rail Authority celebrates milestone: 3,000 construction jobs (Sierra Sun Times)
- Uber and Lyft want their drivers to absorb company costs (Jalopnik)
- Uber defends itself (Medium)
- Waymo pushes for removal of regulatory barriers to its self-driving technology (Reuters)
- Teslas–and electric cars–won’t save the world (The Week)
- European automakers try to clean up their supply chain (Automotive News Europe)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF