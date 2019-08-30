Today’s Headlines
- Bill to increase incentives for electric cars sidesteps a chance to discourage gas fueled vehicles (Planetizen)
- Uber/Lyft, losing battle over AB5/employee definition, threaten a ballot measure (Politico, LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- San Francisco redesigns dangerous intersections after fatalities (SF Chronicle)
- PPIC takes a gander at likely California voters (Capitol Weekly)
- How Trump’s trade tariffs – taking effect today – will affect you (Sacramento Bee)
- The terrifying legacy of David Koch (CityWatchLA)
- The Urban Mobility Report is widely cited for congestion numbers, but it has fatal shortcomings (Planetizen)
- Watch Burning Man’s Black Rock City – and traffic – grow via satellite (Curbed)
- CARB to consider tropical forest offsets to help preserve Amazon rainforest (Mercury News)
- But carbon offsets have some major drawbacks (GreenTech)
