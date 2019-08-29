Today’s Headlines
- Skateboarders are saving your city (CityLab)
- Plungers in San Luis Obispo demonstrate need for protected bike lanes (New Times SLO)
- Google maps (finally!!) adds multimodal trip planning: train + bike-share, e.g. (The Verge)
- To build safe streets, address racism in urban design (Brookings)
- Just drive less, everyone (New York Times)
- Google’s plans for San Jose transit village revealed (Government Technology)
- Feds to award the project $125 million (Mercury News)
- Mining company destroys public land, so the solution is: they buy it? (Desert Sun)
- Every candidate should be talking about transportation and climate. Only one is (Curbed)
- Capitalism’s roots in slavery (NY Times)
