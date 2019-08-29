Today’s Headlines

  • Skateboarders are saving your city (CityLab)
  • Plungers in San Luis Obispo demonstrate need for protected bike lanes (New Times SLO)
  • Google maps (finally!!) adds multimodal trip planning: train + bike-share, e.g. (The Verge)
  • To build safe streets, address racism in urban design (Brookings)
  • Just drive less, everyone (New York Times)
  • Google’s plans for San Jose transit village revealed (Government Technology)
  • Mining company destroys public land, so the solution is: they buy it? (Desert Sun)
  • Every candidate should be talking about transportation and climate. Only one is (Curbed)
  • Capitalism’s roots in slavery (NY Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF