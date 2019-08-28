Today’s Headlines
- Golden Gate Transit transitions to hybrid buses (Mass Transit)
- SANDAG inaugurates Vision Lab to come up with future transportation initiatives (Traffic Technology Today)
- Phoenix voters squash Koch-led proposition to kill light rail (AZ Central)
- Riding Waymo’s self-driving taxis isn’t always that great (The Verge)
- California-Quebec carbon allowance auction shows strong cap-and-trade market and future demand (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Insurance companies are okay with hackers holding cities’ data hostage, because it’s good for business (ProPublica)
- An app that aims to give you alternatives to owning a car (SideWalkTalk)
- Kathmandu ran locally built electric buses. In the 1990s (CityLab)
- Convincing bicyclists and pedestrians in Amsterdam to get along (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF