  • Greener, more compact, more affordable: What would U.S. cities look like if we took climate change seriously? (Sightline)
  • Everyone is going too fast to see the easy safety solutions (SF Chronicle)
  • Lompoc mayor hosts a community bike ride (KEYT)
  • It should be easy to take public transit to the beach (CityLab)
  • The contributions of the beach cruiser (CityLab)
  • Some bike lanes are better than others, according to an insurance industry report. (Forbes)
  • CA needs more rail connections (Air Quality Matters)
  • Does Shafter’s air pollution debate expose an “ideological divide,” or industry propaganda? (Bakersfield.com)
  • Climate change becomes a profit-making industry (Scientific American)

