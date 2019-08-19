Today’s Headlines

Greener, more compact, more affordable: What would U.S. cities look like if we took climate change seriously? (Sightline)

Everyone is going too fast to see the easy safety solutions (SF Chronicle)

Lompoc mayor hosts a community bike ride (KEYT)

It should be easy to take public transit to the beach (CityLab)

The contributions of the beach cruiser (CityLab)

Some bike lanes are better than others, according to an insurance industry report. (Forbes) Some New Yorkers just don’t care (New York Times) But some do (New York Times)

CA needs more rail connections (Air Quality Matters)

Does Shafter’s air pollution debate expose an “ideological divide,” or industry propaganda? (Bakersfield.com)

Climate change becomes a profit-making industry (Scientific American)

