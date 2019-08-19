Today’s Headlines
- Greener, more compact, more affordable: What would U.S. cities look like if we took climate change seriously? (Sightline)
- Everyone is going too fast to see the easy safety solutions (SF Chronicle)
- Lompoc mayor hosts a community bike ride (KEYT)
- It should be easy to take public transit to the beach (CityLab)
- The contributions of the beach cruiser (CityLab)
- Some bike lanes are better than others, according to an insurance industry report. (Forbes)
- Some New Yorkers just don’t care (New York Times)
- But some do (New York Times)
- CA needs more rail connections (Air Quality Matters)
- Does Shafter’s air pollution debate expose an “ideological divide,” or industry propaganda? (Bakersfield.com)
- Climate change becomes a profit-making industry (Scientific American)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF