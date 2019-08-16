Today’s Headlines

Renewable energy can generate billions in health benefits (The Verge)

Scooters are being redlined out of low-income neighborhoods (LA Times)

E-bikes make biking possible for more people, including seniors (Camas Post-Record)

UPS has been delivering via autonomous trucks between Phoenix and Tucson for months (Gizmodo)

This Oakland city planner has ideas about making public outreach meaningful (CityLab)

Governor Newsom talks housing in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)

CTC awards money for repair of Richmond San Rafael Bridge; no mention of bike path (Marin Independent Journal)

Can California give up cars? (CALmatters)

The YIMBY group that’s suing cities for not approving housing (NextCity)

