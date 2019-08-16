Today’s Headlines
- Renewable energy can generate billions in health benefits (The Verge)
- Scooters are being redlined out of low-income neighborhoods (LA Times)
- E-bikes make biking possible for more people, including seniors (Camas Post-Record)
- UPS has been delivering via autonomous trucks between Phoenix and Tucson for months (Gizmodo)
- This Oakland city planner has ideas about making public outreach meaningful (CityLab)
- Governor Newsom talks housing in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
- CTC awards money for repair of Richmond San Rafael Bridge; no mention of bike path (Marin Independent Journal)
- Can California give up cars? (CALmatters)
- The YIMBY group that’s suing cities for not approving housing (NextCity)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF