Today’s Headlines

  • Renewable energy can generate billions in health benefits (The Verge)
  • Scooters are being redlined out of low-income neighborhoods (LA Times)
  • E-bikes make biking possible for more people, including seniors (Camas Post-Record)
  • UPS has been delivering via autonomous trucks between Phoenix and Tucson for months (Gizmodo)
  • This Oakland city planner has ideas about making public outreach meaningful (CityLab)
  • Governor Newsom talks housing in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • CTC awards money for repair of Richmond San Rafael Bridge; no mention of bike path (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Can California give up cars? (CALmatters)
  • The YIMBY group that’s suing cities for not approving housing (NextCity)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF